"This Is About Grooming Kids" – Sesame Street's PRIDE Push SPARKS OUTRAGE

What is child grooming? It’s the process when a predator tries to build a relationship with a child with the ultimate goal of sexual abuse. This abuse can include:

Taking sexual photos

Sending sexual messages

Sextortion

In-person sexual abuse/assault

Trafficking

The Typical Grooming Process:

Targeting: Predators often set their sights on vulnerable children — kids who may be emotionally fragile or have less parental oversight. Still, children of any gender, family situation, and socioeconomic status can be victims of grooming. The process of grooming is a purposefully slow one, as predators methodically take steps to build relationships with children and gain their trust.

Engaging: Getting a child to completely trust them is the predator’s main goal in this stage. The adult might also try to connect with their victim by paying them compliments or buying gifts.

Boundary testing and isolating: The predator will attempt to deepen the relationship and gauge the level of threat from the parents. They might ask questions to see how closely the child’s devices are monitored.

Abuse: This stage culminates in sexual activity. While some predators might attempt to meet their victims in person, others carry out their sexual abuse entirely online.

How to protect your child:

Encourage your child to be “share aware” by talking openly about what they’re doing online and who they’re talking to.

Create a family environment where your child feels safe talking about difficult topics.

Monitoring texts, emails, and social media platforms. Bark can alert you if your child encounters sexual content online. Above all, make sure your child knows they are not at fault for anything inappropriate an adult says or does to them. You’re there to help and protect them, not punish them for a predator’s actions.

The Disturbing Connection Between Foster Care and Domestic Child Sex Trafficking…

It has been estimated that 60% of all child sex trafficking victims have histories in the child welfare system. Youth without stable families are particularly vulnerable to being exploited by traffickers. Traffickers are targeting and recruiting youth directly from foster care, group homes, and residential placements.

This free webinar will address how foster care and other out of home placements can make youth more vulnerable to child sex trafficking. The webinar will discuss the lack of services and safe placements for youth in the justice system and the importance of screening family members for placements. The importance of reporting missing youth and identifying and tracking data on trafficked youth will be addressed. An overview of pertinent legislation, including the Family First Prevention Services Act and its impact on placement options, as well as national reform efforts, will be included. This free webinar contains important information for judicial officers and anyone working with youth in the justice system.