Public approval of Congress? 11%. That’s not a typo. Americans blame everyone—Republicans, Democrats, Trump—for the DHS shutdown, the war, and the general sense that their government is a circus with no ringmaster.

Swalwell’s exit is a symptom, not the disease. His resignation after multiple sexual assault allegations is just the latest in a string of ethics scandals rocking Congress. Both parties are now scrambling to avoid expulsion votes for other members, including Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX).

The Iran war is a global economic wrecking ball. The IMF just downgraded global growth to 3.1% for 2026, warning that if the Strait of Hormuz stays blocked and oil hits $110/barrel, we’re flirting with recession. Inflation is now forecast at 4.4%—up from 4.1%—thanks to soaring energy and food prices.

Congress is a dumpster fire. Lawmakers returned from recess to a trifecta of crises: a 59-day shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), a war with Iran that’s tanking the global economy, and a sexual misconduct scandal that just claimed Rep. Eric Swalwell’s career and gubernatorial ambitions.

The Iran war is a constitutional crisis in disguise. Democrats are forcing weekly votes to rein in Trump’s war powers, arguing Congress—not the president—should declare war. Republicans are blocking them, betting the conflict will end soon. But the longer it drags on, the more the legal and political stakes rise.

The DHS shutdown is a self-inflicted wound. Republicans want to fund ICE and Border Patrol without Democratic support. Democrats want to strip out ICE funding entirely. Meanwhile, 260,000 DHS employees—including TSA agents—are working without pay or quitting, causing chaos at airports and ports.

Swalwell’s fall isn’t just about him. His resignation throws California’s governor race into chaos, but the bigger story is the culture of impunity in Congress. Both parties have members accused of misconduct, yet expulsion is rare. The message? Accountability is optional—until the press gets involved.