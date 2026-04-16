USA INC CONGRESS...THE BIGGEST ORGANIZED CRIME SYNDICATE IN THE WORLD...
The Facts, No Spin
Layer 1: What’s the Obvious Answer?
Congress is a dumpster fire. Lawmakers returned from recess to a trifecta of crises: a 59-day shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), a war with Iran that’s tanking the global economy, and a sexual misconduct scandal that just claimed Rep. Eric Swalwell’s career and gubernatorial ambitions.
The Iran war is a global economic wrecking ball. The IMF just downgraded global growth to 3.1% for 2026, warning that if the Strait of Hormuz stays blocked and oil hits $110/barrel, we’re flirting with recession. Inflation is now forecast at 4.4%—up from 4.1%—thanks to soaring energy and food prices.
Swalwell’s exit is a symptom, not the disease. His resignation after multiple sexual assault allegations is just the latest in a string of ethics scandals rocking Congress. Both parties are now scrambling to avoid expulsion votes for other members, including Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX).
Public approval of Congress? 11%. That’s not a typo. Americans blame everyone—Republicans, Democrats, Trump—for the DHS shutdown, the war, and the general sense that their government is a circus with no ringmaster.
Layer 2: What Are We Missing?
The Iran war is a constitutional crisis in disguise. Democrats are forcing weekly votes to rein in Trump’s war powers, arguing Congress—not the president—should declare war. Republicans are blocking them, betting the conflict will end soon. But the longer it drags on, the more the legal and political stakes rise.
The DHS shutdown is a self-inflicted wound. Republicans want to fund ICE and Border Patrol without Democratic support. Democrats want to strip out ICE funding entirely. Meanwhile, 260,000 DHS employees—including TSA agents—are working without pay or quitting, causing chaos at airports and ports.
Swalwell’s fall isn’t just about him. His resignation throws California’s governor race into chaos, but the bigger story is the culture of impunity in Congress. Both parties have members accused of misconduct, yet expulsion is rare. The message? Accountability is optional—until the press gets involved.
The IMF’s “adverse scenario” is a euphemism for disaster. If the Iran war escalates, oil could hit $125/barrel, global growth could drop below 2%, and inflation could spiral to 6%. That’s not a recession—it’s a full-blown crisis. And the U.S. isn’t immune: gas prices are already over $4/gallon, and the Fed may have to hike rates again.
Layer 3: What Question Should We Actually Be Asking?
Is Congress capable of governing, or is it just a reality show with worse writing?
The DHS shutdown, Iran war, and ethics scandals aren’t separate issues—they’re symptoms of a broken system. When 89% of Americans disapprove of Congress, the problem isn’t polarization; it’s competence.
What happens if the Iran war doesn’t end quickly?
The IMF’s “severe scenario” isn’t just about economics. It’s about geopolitical dominoes: food shortages, energy crises, and potential unrest in vulnerable countries. The U.S. may escape the worst, but the world won’t.
Why do we tolerate a system where accountability is optional?
Swalwell’s resignation is rare. Most Congress members accused of misconduct stay put. The real scandal isn’t the allegations—it’s the lack of consequences.
The Absurdity Break: A Monty Python Sketch for Our Times
Scene: The U.S. Capitol. Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer stand at podiums, surrounded by reporters.
Thune: (grimly) “We must fund DHS—without Democratic votes!”
Schumer: (dramatically) “And we must end this war—without Republican votes!”
Reporter: “But what if you, I don’t know, compromised?”
Thune & Schumer: (in unison, horrified) “COMPROMISE?!”
(Cut to a shot of the IMF building, where a sign flashes: “GLOBAL ECONOMY: 3.1% GROWTH (DOWN FROM 3.4%). INFLATION: 4.4% (UP FROM 4.1%). MOOD: ‘MEH.’”)
(Cut to a TSA agent at an airport, holding a sign: “WILL WORK FOR FOOD (OR A FUNCTIONAL GOVERNMENT).”)
(Fade to black.)
Consequences (Or Lack Thereof)
If Congress fails to fund DHS: More shutdowns, more chaos at airports, and a further erosion of public trust. The TSA is already warning of staffing shortages during peak travel season.
If the Iran war drags on: Global recession, higher inflation, and a potential energy crisis. The IMF’s “severe scenario” isn’t hyperbole—it’s a warning.
If ethics scandals keep piling up: More resignations, more special elections, and more proof that Congress is allergic to accountability.
A Glimmer of Optimism (Because Someone Has To)
The system is broken, but it’s not dead. The IMF’s baseline scenario assumes the Iran war ends soon and energy prices stabilize. If that happens, growth could rebound, inflation could ease, and Congress might—might—remember how to function.
Public pressure works. Swalwell’s resignation proves that when allegations are credible and the press stays on the story, even entrenched politicians can be held accountable.
Midterms are coming. With Congress’s approval at 11%, voters have a chance to demand better. Whether they’ll get it is another question—but the opportunity exists.
Definitions (Because Words Matter)
War: A state of armed conflict between nations, legally requiring congressional authorization in the U.S. (See: Constitution, Article I, Section 8). Currently being treated as a presidential prerogative.
Military operation: A euphemism for war, used to avoid legal and political scrutiny.
Reconciliation: A parliamentary procedure that lets the Senate pass budget-related bills with a simple majority. Currently being used to fund DHS without Democratic support—because why bother with bipartisanship?
Ethics investigation: A process Congress uses to appear concerned about misconduct, often concluding with a shrug and a press release.
Further Reading & Sources
Final Thought:
Truth matters. Justice matters. Facts matter. But in a world where Congress has an 11% approval rating and the IMF is warning of recession, maybe what matters most is asking: How did we get here, and how do we get out?
Share this with someone who needs a permission slip to believe in something larger than the current headlines.
🪶 Peace, Love, and Respect 🌀
“All is One—returning to Source as Sovereign Light.” 🕯️