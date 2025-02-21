"There’s a class of people in this country who care more about the money than they do about the country," says Nathaniel Johnson, Policy Advisor for the U.S. Department of Treasury, to an undercover OMG journalist. Johnson claims Musk’s push for Department of Government Efficiency DOGE-driven mass layoffs is greed, insisting, "He’s showing what he really cares about is money. So, in theory, all he wants is more money." Yet, despite his claims, Johnson admits that many Treasury employees deserve to be fired, conceding that Musk is targeting those "who don’t do their jobs." He even confesses, "I know a few of them," elaborating,

"There are people that I know who’ve been working for the government for, like, 40 years. And they don’t do much." Beyond layoffs, Johnson exposes a culture of defiance inside the Treasury, admitting, "No one's quitting because everyone's dug in their feet," revealing that many officials refuse to leave voluntarily. He also argues that DOGE should not have access to Treasury systems, citing vague “risks” to national security. "No one knows what they [DOGE] want to do with the system," Johnson claims.

He alleges that Musk "probably shouldn’t have access" to sensitive files. Johnson speculates that information could be given "to someone who they shouldn’t be giving it to… or they could give it to a foreign country." OMG reached out to Johnson for comment, but he firmly responded, “I'm going to have to decline to be named." Despite our efforts to encourage him to speak on the record, he maintained his position. In response, James O'Keefe stated, “I am going to do this story, with or without your permission.” Johnson ultimately ended the conversation without providing further comment.