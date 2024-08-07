Human CO2 Emissions 'Hardly Discernible in Observational Data,' Play 'Minor Role' in Climatic Evolution: Journal 'Sci'

Study finds "no signs of human (fossil fuel) CO2 emissions can be discerned," which "contrasts the dominant climate narrative."

A study published earlier this year in Sci, an international, peer-reviewed, open-access journal published quarterly online by MDPI, confirms humans have made no discernable impact on the long-term isotopic signature of carbon in the atmosphere.

The findings reveal that natural processes, particularly temperature-induced changes, dominate the carbon cycle over human activities.

Natural CO2 changes due to temperature rise “are far larger (by a factor > 3) than human emissions, while the latter is no larger than 4% of the total,” the study reads.

“Examining isotopic data in four important observation sites, we show that the standard metric δ13C is consistent with an input isotopic signature that is stable over the entire period of observations (>40 years), i.e., not affected by increases in human CO2 emissions.”

Data covering the period after 1500 AD also showed stable behavior.

“Proxy data since the Little Ice Age suggest that the modern period of instrumental data does not differ, in terms of the net isotopic signature of atmospheric CO2 sources and sinks, from earlier centuries,” the authors write.

They formulate a line of thought that “contrasts the dominant climate narrative, on the basis that different lines of thought are beneficial for the progress of science, even though they are not welcomed by those with political agendas promoting the narratives (whose representatives declare that they (“own the science,’ as can be seen in the motto at the beginning of the paper).”

That line of thought is as follows: