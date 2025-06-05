American Government Lying as Hard as Possible About Jeffrey Epstein's Customers, Many of Which Were High Ranking Government Officials and Presidents of Industry - my first solo podcast release in nearly 7 months reviews how the US government is working very hard to cover up everything about Jeffrey Epstein and the high ranking participants in Epstein's pedophile, sex trafficking and occult child sacrifice/energy harvesting activities. Click here to listen to this brand-new podcast.

Mexican Relocation Expert Margaret Keays and I Are Giving a BRAND-NEW Education Work Shop for Canadians Who Want to Move to Mexico - things are getting very "different" in Canada, as is happening right across most of the Western world. Some Canadians are seriously considering that now may be the time to finally exit Canada before the globalists start implementing exit taxes, movement restrictions or other penalties on capital leaving the country. If you're a Canadian and this sounds like something you would like to investigate, we've organized this one-of-a-kind talk just for you. Click here to come listen online LIVE in June.

Paul Leendertse (Author of The Root Cause of Cancer) Unpacks Many Hidden Truths Regarding Reversing and Curing Cancer - a great interview with Paul and essential information for people with cancer and people who want to stay cancer free. Click here to watch and listen.

Does Anyone Speak Sharper Truth Than Sasha Latypova? Sasha Talks Last Week on Freedom Train International with Jim Ferguson - click here to watch and listen. Sasha makes things very easy to understand.