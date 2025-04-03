US Citizens Not Aware That Key Protective Clauses Are Now Missing from The US Constitution - this is an extremely interesting and troubling story, about an illegal 2005 law that nullified key protective elements of The US Constitution, under certain circumstances. Click here to read this brand-new article.

Where Did All The Tall, Strong and Moral Men Go? - in this article, I provide the exact answer, as to why the strong men are disappearing and how that dark goal is being accomplished. Click here to read and watch.

What Are You Doing Today to Move The Needle In Your Own Life? - a great motivational video, so you can get everything you want out of life. It's time to start doing great things, in the rest of 2025. It's time to take action. Click here to watch and listen.

Learn How Your Government and Media Trick You To Destroy Yourself and Your Own Kids - this is my free 2-hour presentation, on the 10 hidden secrets of government and media mind control. Enjoy. Click here, drop your email in and watch at no charge.