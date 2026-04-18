URGENT ANONYMOUS BROADCAST TO THE AMERICAN PEOPLE 🚨

Time is running out to lawfully restore and keep the Republic for the United States of America.

In 2010, brave Patriots began the restoration. Now it’s our turn. The Republic needs 30,000 Electors per state to stand and take lawful action. Voters are subjects, we were born to be Electors.

39 states already have at least one person positioned. Your participation is now required.

The U.S. military stands ready to facilitate the transition in approximately 120 days if We the People do the work.

Will you stand for the Republic?

republicfortheunitedstatesofamerica.org/inauguration-speech-of-president-james-buchanan-geiger-republic-for-the-united-states-of-america/

https://republicfortheunitedstatesofamerica.org/

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https://members.republicfortheunitedstatesofamerica.org/register

https://members.republicfortheunitedstatesofamerica.org/

Current Status of America

Unlawful elections were held in several States which infringe upon the rights of Citizens of other states. Irreconcilable harm has been caused to the American People by the unlawful acts of the States in question. Congress has failed to act to resolve this harm. The American People have lost confidence in the current government’s ability to govern lawfully and peacefully. It’s past time to Implement the Northwest Ordinance to RESET America.

Click Here for more information about how you can become involved.