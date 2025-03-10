Did the Founding Fathers actually intend to create a Christian nation? If we take a closer look at the Constitution, it seems that any reference to "God" was thoughtfully excluded. This powerful documentary delves into the controversial and often debated beliefs of the founders of the American Revolution. Were these men Christians, according to the Bible? Was it their "original intent" to found America on the teachings of Christ and the Apostles? Or were their opinions closer to those of the Enlightenment thinkers in Europe?