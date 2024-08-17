On July 28th, 2024, at approximately 1.36 pm EST, a Boeing 737-800, had to make an unscheduled “Emergency Landing” at Dulles Airport. United Airlines Flight # 2477 outbound from Houston to Boston made an unscheduled “Emergency Landing” due to a “bio-hazard “in-flight incident,” that caused crew members and passengers on board to get very sick, with vomiting and defecating, and Passengers asking for Masks. Reported by The Independent https://www.independent.co.uk/travel/news-and-advice/united-airlines-diversion-biohazard-b2587645.html

A Boeing 737 MAX 8 United Airlines Flight # 1528 outbound from Vancouver to Houston carrying 163 Passengers and six Crew on board reported an “in-flight incident,” involving all on board becoming very sick en route. This was reported by CTV News—Vancouver. https://bc.ctvnews.ca/united-plane-undergoing-deep-cleaning-after-cruise-ship-passengers-fall-ill-on-vancouver-houston-flight-1.6910662

“This is the Third “Inflight Mystery Illness on United Airlines reported in the last 2 months” according to a report published by The Economic Times News. https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/new-updates/crew-and-passengers-vomit-mid-flight-third-mystery-illness-incident-in-two-months/articleshow/112095993.cms?from=mdr

