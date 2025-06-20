UNFORGIVABLE MURDER OF HUMANITY IN GAZA...WITH THE DE FACTO USA INC. BLESSINGS!
MAY GOD HAVE MERCY ON ALL OUR SOULS FOR ALLOWING THIS BULLSHIT
Let’s not forget the hospitals destroyed and targeted by the Israeli terrorist forces (IOF) in the Gaza Strip.
THE NUMBER OF HOSPITALS ISRAEL BOMBED IN THE GAZA STRIP…WITH TRUMP’S BLESSINGS IS NOTHING SHORT OF DEMONIC — HOW WOULD WE LIKE THIS AMERICA? NO RESPECT FOR HUMANITY OR THE HELPLESS INJURED?
1. Al-Shifa Medical Complex.
2. Nasser Medical Complex.
3. Abu Yousef Al-Najjar Hospital.
4. Indonesian Hospital.
5. Kamal Adwan Hospital.
6. Baptist Hospital.
7. Beit Hanoun Hospital.
8. Al-Awda Hospital (North Gaza).
9. Al-Quds Hospital.
10. Abasan Hospital (Algerian).
11. Al-Hayat Hospital.
12. Al-Hilal Hospital.
13. Psychiatric Hospital.
14. Al-Rantisi Hospital.
15. Al-Nasr Children's Hospital.
16. Al-Durra Hospital.
17. Turkish Friendship Hospital.
18. Eye Hospital.
19. Al-Karama Hospital.
20. Friends of the Patient Hospital.
21. Public Service Hospital.
22. Dar Al-Salam Hospital.
23. Jaffa Hospital. 24. St. John's Eye Hospital
25. Al-Sahaba Hospital
26. Specialized Eye Hospital
27. Emirati Hospital
28. Haifa Charitable Hospital
29. Al-Wafa Hospital
30. Al-Mahdi Maternity Hospital
31. Jordanian Field Hospital
32. Happy Yemen Hospital
33. Islamic Specialized Hospital
34. Al-Amal Hospital
Hamad Hospital… and the genocide is still going on
Did you forget the Baptist hospital? Killing 450 in one shot?
Did you forget about abducting patients from hospitals?
Did you forget leaving babies in incubators to rot to death?
Did you forget raping female pregnant patient in AlShifa?
Did you forget burning patients alive with their IV line?
Did you forget bulldozing patients in tents until their blood and bone mixed with rubble
via The Genospectralens and PYM?