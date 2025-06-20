Let’s not forget the hospitals destroyed and targeted by the Israeli terrorist forces (IOF) in the Gaza Strip.

THE NUMBER OF HOSPITALS ISRAEL BOMBED IN THE GAZA STRIP…WITH TRUMP’S BLESSINGS IS NOTHING SHORT OF DEMONIC — HOW WOULD WE LIKE THIS AMERICA? NO RESPECT FOR HUMANITY OR THE HELPLESS INJURED?

1. Al-Shifa Medical Complex.

2. Nasser Medical Complex.

3. Abu Yousef Al-Najjar Hospital.

4. Indonesian Hospital.

5. Kamal Adwan Hospital.

6. Baptist Hospital.

7. Beit Hanoun Hospital.

8. Al-Awda Hospital (North Gaza).

9. Al-Quds Hospital.

10. Abasan Hospital (Algerian).

11. Al-Hayat Hospital.

12. Al-Hilal Hospital.

13. Psychiatric Hospital.

14. Al-Rantisi Hospital.

15. Al-Nasr Children's Hospital.

16. Al-Durra Hospital.

17. Turkish Friendship Hospital.

18. Eye Hospital.

19. Al-Karama Hospital.

20. Friends of the Patient Hospital.

21. Public Service Hospital.

22. Dar Al-Salam Hospital.

23. Jaffa Hospital. 24. St. John's Eye Hospital

25. Al-Sahaba Hospital

26. Specialized Eye Hospital

27. Emirati Hospital

28. Haifa Charitable Hospital

29. Al-Wafa Hospital

30. Al-Mahdi Maternity Hospital

31. Jordanian Field Hospital

32. Happy Yemen Hospital

33. Islamic Specialized Hospital

34. Al-Amal Hospital

Hamad Hospital… and the genocide is still going on

Did you forget the Baptist hospital? Killing 450 in one shot?

Did you forget about abducting patients from hospitals?

Did you forget leaving babies in incubators to rot to death?

Did you forget raping female pregnant patient in AlShifa?

Did you forget burning patients alive with their IV line?

Did you forget bulldozing patients in tents until their blood and bone mixed with rubble

