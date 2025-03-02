A Brand-New Documentary Good For Waking More People Up - this new documentary provides a very good review of the complete COVID con, which so many brave people warned about 5 years ago and beyond. There's a small portion about viruses (natural and man made/lab leak) that I don't agree with. Other than that, I believe this is a stellar truth filled documentary. It's well worth the watch. It proves that the conspiracy theorists were right the entire time...and that anyone who believed the media and government were completely suckered. It's great. Well done! Click here to watch.

It's Time To Block These Evil Companies from Accessing Your Computer - Do It As Quick As You Can - my friend is holding a free class to educate people on what it takes to block evil companies from spying on you through your computer. Being a freedom fighter takes many forms. This is one way to push back on the dark forces trying to take over our world through AI. Click here to register for this free class that I arranged for my readers.

I Talk About My Past Suicidal Impulses, How Long I Carried Them For and What Got Rid of Them - there was one simple change that helped lift my depression and suicidal impulses almost instantly. Click here to read this brand-new article.

My New Documentary Titled "Planet Mind Control" - we've made a short trailer of my new documentary called "Planet Mind Control". If you click here you can watch the trailer on Facebook. If you click here you can watch it on Instagram.