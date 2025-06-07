A Los Angeles man says he was targeted by police after he was pulled over for crossing a line in front of a stop sign; but after placing him in handcuffs and arresting the passenger in his car, a recording cellphone caught the real reason cops pulled him over. Please join journalists Taya Graham and Stephen Janis for this important episode of the Police Accountability Report!

WARNING - This is a real life social experiment conducted by a professional. Trying this yourself may result in serious injury and or imprisonment, as the individuals the experiment is being conducted on are known to have extremely violent tendencies. Don't try this at home. Flipping the script on the government. Government and cops specifically have a habit of questioning us about things that are none of their business, and then getting upset when we don't want to play their games. Have you ever wondered what it would be like if someone treated them the way they treat us? Me too. I have no idea why cops start putting on gloves every time they get frustrated or angry that people won't answer the questions. I was however curious how they would react if I did the same thing, so my supervisor wrote a policy that I must put on gloves if people refuse to answer my questions. Since it's in policy now, I can no longer think or act for mysef, and I am completely and totally controlled by my policies. I also can't be held reponsible for anything I do or say, as I am only following policy and orders. If you have issue with anything I did or said please take it up with my supervisor, who will conduct an internal investigation into my actions, and give me a raise and a promotion. Asking cops the same questions they ask us.

