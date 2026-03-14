UNCONSTITUTIONAL 'MARTIAL LAW'='NO RULE OF LAW'='DESPOTISM'...WE ARE ALREADY BEING RULED UNDER IT...Martial Law, Not Midterms...Jack Heart
REMEMBERING A REAL HERO...MARINE SGT CHARLES DYER
Anything that links to the Atlantic or Chatham House needs to be taken down yesterday. Great Britain is an enemy combatant, and you can’t have enemy propaganda freely distributed in a war. At this point, all of NYC and most of the Democratic Party are in a state of insurgency and must be treated as enemy combatants. Any talk of midterms on the right is utter cowardice; there can be no midterms where enemy combatants are given a chance to steal legislative seats. Martial Law must be declared…