Anything that links to the Atlantic or Chatham House needs to be taken down yesterday. Great Britain is an enemy combatant, and you can’t have enemy propaganda freely distributed in a war. At this point, all of NYC and most of the Democratic Party are in a state of insurgency and must be treated as enemy combatants. Any talk of midterms on the right is utter cowardice; there can be no midterms where enemy combatants are given a chance to steal legislative seats. Martial Law must be declared…

MARINE SGT CHARLES DYER—JULY 4TH PATRIOT…PAID THE PRICE FOR WARNING US