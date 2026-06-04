TYRANNY...TYRANNY...& MORE TYRANNY...
Viesha’s Substack
REGARDING THE AI DATABASES ....
💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥…
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5 days ago · 7 likes · 4 comments · Viesha Lewand
Maddie (Books Behind Borders)
Opposed To AI Data Centers? You're Now A Terrorist, According To The Federal Government.
This content is information the American ruling elite do NOT want you to have access to. If you appreciate work like this, and want more of it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.I’m running a special for $40/year or $5/month…
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5 days ago · 93 likes · 17 comments · Books Behind Borders
Tee Ashby
They Aren't Building AI Data Centers. (It's Way Worse)
The Secret Threat Hidden Inside America’s New AI Data Centers…
Listen now
5 days ago · 117 likes · 29 comments · Tee Ashby
They will have to kill me bc i will not bow to these filthy, stupid , good- for nothing, murdering, pedophile parasites.