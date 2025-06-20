Middle East tensions as financial smokescreen: Analyst Mike Adams warns that U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict may accelerate a global financial reset, destabilizing the dollar’s dominance while masking economic collapse.
https://www.naturalnews.com/2025-06-19-middle-east-conflict-could-accelerate-dollars-demise.html
BRICS nations forge new world order as west's economic collapse accelerates
BRICS nations (China, Russia, Iran) are dominating resources, manufacturing, and energy, while Western economies decline due to debt, deindustrialization, and failed sanctions, accelerating a global power shift away from the U.S. and Europe. China leads in advanced manufacturing (AI, drones,... Read More
India joins global rush to evacuate citizens as Israel-Iran conflict spirals out of control
The Indian government is urgently evacuating thousands of nationals stranded in Israel and Iran due to escalating military tensions, prioritizing their safety. "Operation Sindhu" facilitates evacuations via land borders and flights, with 110 Indian students already relocated from Iran to... Read More
Appendix cancer surges among millennials: Why doctors are missing the signs
Appendix cancer rates have quadrupled in millennials (born in the 1980s) compared to older generations, with a four percent annual increase - far outpacing most cancers. Most cases are undetected until advanced stages due to vague symptoms ... Read More