Tyranny, in its simplest definition, is the cruel and oppressive government or rule by a single person or small group. It involves the unjust use of power and authority, often leading to harsh and unfair treatment of those under their control.

Oppressive Rule: Tyranny is characterized by the suppression of individual liberties and rights.

Abuse of Power: Tyrants wield power arbitrarily, without regard for law, justice, or the well-being of their subjects.

Harsh and Unfair: Tyranny often involves cruelty, severity, and injustice in the way those in power treat others.

Tyranny is closely related to despotism, where a ruler has absolute power and governs without limitations.

Historical Context: The concept of tyranny has been a recurring theme throughout history, often contrasted with democracy as a form of government

Despotism: A form of government in which a single entity rules with absolute power. Normally, that entity is an individual, the despot (as in an autocracy), but societies which limit respect and power to specific groups have also been called despotic.