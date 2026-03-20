Director and Producer of The Films “The Jones Plantation“ and “Barnum World“ Interviews Me About Current Events and My New Documentary PLANET MIND CONTROL - click here to watch and listen.

To watch Barnum World click here

To watch The Jones Plantation click here.

To watch PLANET MIND CONTROL click here.

Although This Article Title is A Little Off Center, It Represents a Very Serious Article and A Very Serious Issue Our Civilization Is Facing - click here to read.

Hollywood Actor Ben Stiller Is Put Under Mind Control In Minutes - how simple is mind control? How quick can mind control take hold of a mind control victim? Hollywood actor Ben Stiller finds out. Click here to watch and listen.

David Icke Reviews CIA Documents from the 1950’s That Not Only Speak of Cancer Cures Hidden from The Public but Also Identify Mysterious Designs in the Human Body - amazing discoveries. Click here.