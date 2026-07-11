In this investigative video from More Perfect Union, former DOJ attorney Roger Alford details what he witnessed inside the Trump administration’s Department of Justice: a pattern of powerful corporations hiring high-priced MAGA-connected lobbyists and fixers to kill antitrust cases and push through mergers that reduce competition and raise prices for consumers.

Highlighting cases like Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s $14 billion acquisition of Juniper Networks and ongoing Ticketmaster-Live Nation issues, Alford describes threats, backroom deals, and political pressure that led to dropped lawsuits and the firing of enforcement staff. The report contrasts this with broader bipartisan antitrust efforts in recent years while exposing how a pay-to-play system undermines rule of law, allowing monopolies to thrive at the expense of working Americans.