TRUTH STANDS ALONE...IT'S NOT OPINION OR PERSONAL...IT WILL ALWAYS RISE TO THE TOP...CAN YOU NOT ONLY ACCEPT IT...BUT THEN BEGIN TO CHANGE THE LIES YOU HAVE LEARNED?
STAY ON THE FILES
Tee Ashby
The Empire Is Bleeding—And It's Taking Us All Down With It
The Empire Is Bleeding—And It's Taking Everyone Down With It…
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2 days ago · 44 likes · 9 comments · Tee Ashby
I Fucking Love Australia
WHY I WENT QUIET ON DONALD FUCKING TRUMP (A Confession From the Coalface)
Righto, you lot of misfits. You may have noticed something missing from IFLA lately. For a publication that's spent the better part of a year elbow-deep in the entrails of the most corrupt administration in American history, we've grown strangely quieter on the big fella. No Belly Flops. No pump-and-dump updates. The closest we've come is passing along …
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6 hours ago · 7 likes · I Fucking Love Australia
The Truth About Cancer
The MKULTRA Files: How the CIA Brainwashed America…and Why It’s Happening Again 🧠
They called it a “conspiracy theory…
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17 hours ago · 93 likes · 11 comments · The Truth About Cancer
Research the CORONADO CLUB (in Houston) for the Oswald-deMohrenschild-Jacob Rubenstein-George Bush Connection. 😉🤫
George deMohrenschild was Lee Harvey's biological Father. 🤓
Henry Lee Lucas was one of Oswald's Body-Doubles. 🫣🧐
John Connally shot JFK just like Michael Corleone shot Captain McCloskey (throat & forehead). 🤔😐
Connally faked his wounds as scripted. 🥴🫨