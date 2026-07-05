I Fucking Love Australia

WHY I WENT QUIET ON DONALD FUCKING TRUMP (A Confession From the Coalface)

Righto, you lot of misfits. You may have noticed something missing from IFLA lately. For a publication that's spent the better part of a year elbow-deep in the entrails of the most corrupt administration in American history, we've grown strangely quieter on the big fella. No Belly Flops. No pump-and-dump updates. The closest we've come is passing along …