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Hannoshobazz NEOLMECH's avatar
Hannoshobazz NEOLMECH
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Research the CORONADO CLUB (in Houston) for the Oswald-deMohrenschild-Jacob Rubenstein-George Bush Connection. 😉🤫

George deMohrenschild was Lee Harvey's biological Father. 🫪🤓

Henry Lee Lucas was one of Oswald's Body-Doubles. 🫣🧐

John Connally shot JFK just like Michael Corleone shot Captain McCloskey (throat & forehead). 🤔😐

Connally faked his wounds as scripted. 🥴🫨

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