TRUST YOUR PURPOSE AMERICA...IT'S GETTING MORE & MORE DIFFICULT TO BELIEVE IN ANYBODY...
STAY ON THE FILES...BELIEVE IN THOSE...THEY ARE FACTS!!
Twin Silos Intel Group
THE BOARD THEY ARE RESETTING
It was 6:20 in the morning at the Port of Constanta, Romania, when the Coast Guard got the call…
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2 days ago · 1 like · Twin Silos Intel Group
Sage of Quay® Dispatch
Jimmy Dore on Tucker: Charlie Kirk’s Assassination, Uniparty Illusions & the Propaganda Machine
In this wide-ranging interview on The Tucker Carlson Show, comedian and political commentator Jimmy Dore joins Tucker to dissect Thomas Massie’s surprising primary loss, the illusion of American democracy under uniparty billionaire control, endless war propaganda, and media hypocrisy. Dore shares his personal spiritual awakening through Carl Jung, quitt…
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2 days ago · 3 likes · Sage O'Quay
Drew Ponder
Question: Is Cenk Uygur right that talking to Zionists is annoying because they don’t listen, only repeat talking points, and call critics antisemitic?
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2 days ago · 2 likes · 1 comment · Drew Ponder
World Politics
The planet where glass rains sideways at 1.5 miles per second
In the constellation Vulpecula, about 64 light years from Earth – close enough, by astronomical standards, to count as a near neighbour – there orbits a planet accumulating a reputation as the most violent and most lethal world yet characterised in detail by modern astronomy…
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2 days ago · 1 like · World Politics