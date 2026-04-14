TRUMP...WHAT A TREASONOUS...ILLITERATE...BABY RAPING DUMBASS!!! THERY ARE ALL PEDOPHILES & ISRAEL HAS THE RECEIPTS...
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The Existentialist Republic
Criminal Cases Are Being Built Against Trump and His Cabinet in All 50 States
Volunteers are building prosecution memoranda for Donald Trump and members of his cabinet. Here at The Existentialist Republic, we already completed that work for Elon Musk and DOGE personnel. Now we are applying it to Trump, his entire cabinet, and all 50 states. Those memos are going to…
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2 days ago · 1572 likes · 112 comments · Christopher Armitage
Omid’s Substack
Trump’s Hormuz Blockade: A Catastrophic Farce of Hubris, Israeli Puppetry, and Impending Economic Armageddon
How a handful of overmatched U.S. ships, neocon delusions, and foreign lobby pressure are strangling global trade, spiking inflation, and proving once and for all that America cannot even police its own backyard anymore…
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2 hours ago · 6 likes · Omid Souresrafil MBBS PhD FHRS