TRUMP...THE ULTIMATE SHIT SHOW...MK-Ultra 2.0: Creepy Videos That Prove Mind Control Never Ended...
STAY ON THE FILES
Tee Ashby
The Great Global Power Grab: How Agenda 2030 and the New World Order Are Coming for Your Sovereignty
Let me cut through the nonsense and tell it to you straight: there's a plan that's been cooking, officially, since the 1970s, and most people have absolutely no idea what's actually happening. They see pretty slogans about saving the planet and ending poverty, and they nod along like good little citizens. But peel back the layers, and you'll find someth…
Read more
a day ago · 1 like · Tee Ashby
Tee Ashby
"United States has wedded to idiocy”: Chris Hedges | Talk to Al Jazeera
As the United States marks 250 years of independence, author and journalist Chris Hedges reflects on the promise of the American experiment, its greatest achievements, and its deepest contradictions. From the ideals of the Declaration of Independence to slavery, civil rights, war, and democracy, he examines whether the nation has lived up to its foundin…
Listen now
2 days ago · 53 likes · 9 comments · Tee Ashby
Sage of Quay® Dispatch
MKUltra 2.0: Creepy Videos That Prove Mind Control Never Ended
In this unsettling video from SecondsOfHorror, the host dives into disturbing TikTok clips while connecting them to real government mind control programs, starting with powerful testimony from journalist Stephen Kinzer urging Congress to declassify remaining MKUltra documents and investigate whether modern equivalents exist today. The discussion traces …
Read more
7 hours ago · 5 likes · Sage O'Quay