Tee Ashby

The Great Global Power Grab: How Agenda 2030 and the New World Order Are Coming for Your Sovereignty

Let me cut through the nonsense and tell it to you straight: there's a plan that's been cooking, officially, since the 1970s, and most people have absolutely no idea what's actually happening. They see pretty slogans about saving the planet and ending poverty, and they nod along like good little citizens. But peel back the layers, and you'll find someth…