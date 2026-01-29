DAYS OF OLD…WHEN AMERICAN MEN WERE REAL MEN…

Veterans were returning home in Athens, Tennessee, in 1946, and the democratic values they had originally fought for had been replaced by lawlessness under the authority of the crooked McMinn County local government, which later shifted from the insurrection brought by the returning veterans. It all came to a head on Aug 10 - Election Day.



See what happens whenever the shady politicians & city administration go up against a group of disgruntled GIs and a few fed up citizens and cause a violent incident in a small Tennessee town voting center...

The Replacement Is Real

Mass migration is completely reshaping the West. And it’s happening at an unprecedented scale.

Replacing Europe: Following the World’s Deadliest Migration Route documents what nobody is meant to see. Filmmakers follow one of the deadliest routes on Earth from Africa to the Canary Islands, Spain, and France, ending in the United Kingdom.

By speaking directly with migrants, local residents, and government officials, we expose what is meant to be hidden from the public: European governments are not merely tolerating this shift. They are facilitating, encouraging, and funding it.

This is not ideology. It is reality.

Watch Replacing Europe: Following the World’s Deadliest Migration Route, available only on TCN for our Members.

Trailer: https://tuckercarlson.com/replacing-europe?utm_source=google&utm_medium=paid&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=23486378767&gbraid=0AAAAAqhFXDP76F3hLHSg-Lqmh53kFUEqN&gclid=Cj0KCQiAp-zLBhDkARIsABcYc6vk6cOKzavFH3OOM1w7dOoO9hh2i4vrFw-JTQNykXKD1FQLkLrem0UaAr1sEALw_wcB