World War Now

US/Iran DEAL & Lebanon Ceasefire? WWIII Prophecies & MORE w/ Former Lebanese Defense Minister Yacoub Sarraf! Aether Hour Ep. 125

Former Defense Minister of Lebanon & devout Orthodox Christian Yacoub Sarraf returns to Aether Hour for an in depth discussion on the new Memorandum of Understanding between he US & Iran, the included zionist withdrawal/ceasefire in Lebanon, Netanyahu & his ministers refusing to abide by this clause, the likelihood of hostilities breaking out again soon, as well as the status of the Strait of Hormuz. We also discuss the domestic political situation in Lebanon as a new government may be needed soon, the resistance standing firm both politically & militarily, the situation in Syria as al-Jolani travels to G7 & NATO meetings, new wars between Israel & Turkey emerging, the prophecies of St. Paisios regarding war between Greece/Israel/Turkey/Russia, the future of “Kurdistan” in Iraq/Syria, & MORE! 👇🏻…