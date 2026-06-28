TRUMP...THE PEDOPHILE CHILD RAPING PIG...NOBODY IS BUYING HIS BULLSHIT ANYMORE...
STAY ON THE FILES
Tracy Treloar
MAGA is Outsourcing CHRISTIANITY to the GOVERNMENT! - YouTube https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=MCzuCecZlU4&t=821s
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11 hours ago · 8 likes · 7 comments · Tracy Treloar
The Existentialist Republic
The Republican War on the Ninth Amendment.
Note from the author: Below is an article, followed by a daily activist call to action, as well as free resources from The Existentialist Republic…
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10 hours ago · 175 likes · 18 comments · Christopher Armitage
Mockler HQ
It just got cancelled...
If you appreciate pieces like this, consider supporting Mockler Media by becoming a paid subscriber. The vast majority of content I put out on Substack & YouTube is completely free, so your direct support makes it possible for my team to keep pushing without fearing big tech demonetization and censorship…
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5 hours ago · 97 likes · 3 comments · Adam Mockler
Dean Blundell
🚨 MAGA Livestreamer Allegedly Caught Whacking Off At Trump’s Empty $100 Million "Great American State Fair". Yes, Really.
Trump’s Great American State Fair is an empty, MAGA-infested, masturbatory disaster…
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5 hours ago · 73 likes · 4 comments · Dean Blundell
World War Now
US/Iran DEAL & Lebanon Ceasefire? WWIII Prophecies & MORE w/ Former Lebanese Defense Minister Yacoub Sarraf! Aether Hour Ep. 125
Former Defense Minister of Lebanon & devout Orthodox Christian Yacoub Sarraf returns to Aether Hour for an in depth discussion on the new Memorandum of Understanding between he US & Iran, the included zionist withdrawal/ceasefire in Lebanon, Netanyahu & his ministers refusing to abide by this clause, the likelihood of hostilities breaking out again soon, as well as the status of the Strait of Hormuz. We also discuss the domestic political situation in Lebanon as a new government may be needed soon, the resistance standing firm both politically & militarily, the situation in Syria as al-Jolani travels to G7 & NATO meetings, new wars between Israel & Turkey emerging, the prophecies of St. Paisios regarding war between Greece/Israel/Turkey/Russia, the future of “Kurdistan” in Iraq/Syria, & MORE! 👇🏻…
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10 days ago · 30 likes · 4 comments · Conrad Franz and Dmitriy Kalyagin
Kirby Sommers
Jeffrey Epstein, Andy Warhol, Citibank, the Billionaires, Nixon's assassination team, Process Church of the Final Judgment and CIA ... includes Riklis & Black families
When I first began to deep dive into the Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell case in 2019, I discovered that one of the men to whom a known victim was provided to—40 years her senior—would have been with Sharon Tate and her four friends during the grisly murders on the night of August 8-9, 1969 by members of the Manson family. I’ll identify the female and the actor at the end of this piece…
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8 hours ago · 14 likes · 2 comments · Kirby Sommers