DC is in chaos as Trump arrest calls erupt—and this is completely uncharted territory. Serious members of Congress are now demanding Trump's immediate arrest. Not removal. Not impeachment. Arrest. Right now. Take him into custody. These aren't fringe members.



These are lawmakers with real power, concluding that handcuffs are the only remaining option for a president who has run out of legal defenses, allies, and escape routes. He can't survive impeachment. He can't win in court. He can't negotiate. He can't threaten his way out. So what's left? Arrest while he's still president. Here's why Washington is now discussing the unthinkable.