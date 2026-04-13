Exposing The Noahide Laws and Defending The Faith

The Rise of the Noahide Lords: A Shadow Judiciary in the Making

We have previously tracked the mechanics of the Noahide manifesto and the Chabad “ARC” program, watching in real time as “Education Day” becomes a vehicle for global policy. We’ve seen the ready made templates handed to politicians, waiting for a pen stroke to codify Noahide Laws into national statutes…