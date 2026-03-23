Trump’s new video related to the Epstein files. You can find the rest of the videos on my Threads account. I’ve been warned by Twitter that my account may be shut down soon, so make sure to follow me there. Do not stop talking about the Epstein files.



Threads link: https://threads.com/@realjdonaldtrumpstein

Jared Kushner looks on as Donald Trump speaks before signing the United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement (USMCA) during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House on January 29, 2020