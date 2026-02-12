The Trump administration’s embrace of authoritarian practices has plunged the United States into a human rights emergency. We’re witnessing a dangerous playbook unfold at shocking speed. So we want to take a step back and help you make sense of it. Today, we’re going to focus on the Trump administration’s dangerous disregard of the law.

First, what is the “rule of law”? It’s the principle that all people and institutions, including the government, are accountable to the law. It means no one, including the president, is above the law. This is the very foundation that ensures human rights are protected, not just promised.

Here are some of the ways President Trump and his administration are actively ignoring and breaking the law:

Brazenly violating the right to due process in cruel raids and unlawful arrests of immigrants and U.S. citizens

Illegally disappearing people beyond the reach of U.S. law while ignoring court orders explicitly barring their removal

Blatantly defying the system of checks and balances by bypassing Congress to authorize federal takeovers of our cities and unlawful military operations abroad

Targeting and persecuting judges, lawyers, judicial workers, and the judicial system for disagreeing with its anti-rights agenda

All of this is straight out of the playbook of authoritarian practices. We know where this path leads. We've seen the human cost when alarm bells go unanswered.

None of this is new to us. We know that Trump is using his unchecked power to intimidate, create chaos, and exhaust us until we give up. His former strategist Steve Bannon outlined their strategy clearly, calling it “muzzle velocity.”

We MUST refuse to kneel to tyranny. We MUST fight back boldly, courageously & urgently.

