http://undergod.love/trump&putin.htm

Trump is A Traitor to America… Posing as the Savior of America

Trump is a Zionist, Jesuit-educated and trained. He is a Freemason which is equal to Satanism

Trump holds allegiance to Israel, NOT the United States of America Trump is a “Puppet Handler” for the New World Order

Trump Could Have Pardoned his January 6 Supporters and Julian Assange. Instead, he executed the NWO Plan he was directed to follow, given to him by his NWO Handlers

Trump Instead pardoned a fellow Chabad Gangster, Kosher Meat-Packer Criminal Rabbi Shalom Rubashkin. Zionist Rabbi Shalom Rubashkin was convicted on 86 charges of financial fraud, including bank fraud, mail and wire fraud, and money laundering. before he left office. Rabbi Shalom Rubashkin served only 9 of his 27-year sentence

https://henrymakow.com/jews_must_confront_dark_side_o.html

Trump Signed an Unconstitutional and Treasonous Law; the Cyber Security Act (CISA) on November 16, 2018, to establish the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency under the Department of Homeland Security, which criminally violates the “Fourth Amendment” to the Constitution “for the” United States of America ie; (Law of the Land) which protects the “inherent God Given Rights” of the American People, and is enumerated in The Bill Of Rights, prohibiting unreasonable searches and seizures and sets requirements for issuing warrants.

Trump LIED to the American People when he ran for the office of president as “the Candidate who would Clean Up The Swamp.” He deceived the American People with a LIE to get elected. He IS part of that SWAMP

Trump LIED to the American People when he ran for the office of president, promising if he got elected, he would put Hillary Clinton in Jail for the TREASON, CRIMES, and MURDER she has committed against the American People

Trump WINS the 2017 “selection” becoming the 45th President of the UNITED STATES CORPORATION. (USA INC). His 1st LIE to America, which will be one of many, in and out of his presidency, about putting Clinton in jail, is immediately apparent (not to the still today wilfully ignorant) with his Flip Flopping in his Acceptance speech, asking us to NOW that he’s elected, because of all his bullshit promises he never intended to keep, he wants us to now honor the murdering criminal Hillary Clinton, who before elected, he had promised to put in jail. These people all eat together, shit together, pedophile play together, sacrifice children to their god satan together. It’s time EVERY American wakes the hell up Already and quit playing the FOOL they think you to be !!

Trump has taken SEVEN (7) “Flight Logged Registered” trips on the “Lolita Express,” Destination: “Epstein Pedophile Island”. Trump the Chump was just ONE of many honored World Dignitaries and Presidential guests Jefferey Epstein invited to his primary 72-acre residence located just off the US Virgin Islands, which he lovingly called "Little St. Jeff." It was also referred to as "Epstein Island" and "Pedophile Island." It is conveniently surrounded by the Caribbean Oceanwater, at least 30 Miles from ANY Land Mass, with only one way into the Island, and one way out. The Location was Perfect, and carefully chosen for its ability to keep the “Trafficked for Sex Children” from escaping. Epstein’s Guests were guaranteed a great time, inclusive of unlimited Sun, Frolic, and Sex Orgies with whatever children they would sexually gravitate to. Whether that was Little Boys or Little Girls of ALL Ages, his guests were provided with an array of “First Class” and “On-Demand” plethora of choices. His guests “Sexual Fantasies” and continuos Partying would be seen to, by a high-paid, and morally vacant staff, whose single job was to cater to these disgusting satanic-driven PIGS, making sure they had everything they could possibly need. Ladies and Gentlemen, Announcing the next president of the United States of Babylon, President Donald John Trump!

TRUMP IS THE “DECEIVER” THE BIBLE SPEAKS OF-DON’T BE LED ASTRAY

http://citizensamericaparty.org/#Trump_Will_Destroy

http://undergod.love/trump&putin.htm

Anyone who supports "Israel" is Supporting The Synagogue of Satan:

http://pppway.net/Tree_of_Death.htm

http://undergod.love/RosaryPrayerforPalestine.htm

http://undergod.love/Passover&Easter.htm

THE BIBLE tells us THERE IS ONLY ONE ENEMY BOTH OF GOD AND MANKIND: http://thespiritualun.org/Oneness&CommonEnemy.htm http://citizensamericaparty.org/ISIS.htm

Islam has never been the enemy--the Prophet Muhammed was the seal of the Prophets of God to set our civilization right--through which America was founded. (Islam wants us, the Human Family, "Under God" (sound familiar?) NOT UNDER OPPRESSORS AND TYRANTS. All we need do to get there is come together in Jesus' name and do the following for All Life itself:

http://thespiritualun.org/Islam.htm

http://pppway.net/#Vision