Trump’s buddy ** JOHN CASABLANCAS**, who founded the Elite model agency in 1970, has been accused of sexually abusing a married mother-of-two. The woman claimed in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday that he made her pregnant and arranged for her to have an abortion when she was a 15-year-old aspiring model, 15 years ago. The plaintiff, whose name has not been made public, is seeking substantial damages.

"What happened to me should never happen to any little girl," she said in a statement on Tuesday. "I hope that by coming forward I can protect other minor boys and girls working for Elite or any other agency." She alleges that the abuse began in 1988 when she was a finalist in Elite's 'Look of the Year' competition and she subsequently travelled to New York with Casablancas, where she discovered she was pregnant by him.

It is claimed that she was then driven to a doctor's office and an abortion was arranged at his behest. Robert Wolf, lawyer for the model boss, who left Elite in 2000 and now runs the John Casablancas Modelling and Career Centre in New York, is confident that the case will be dismissed, however. "The motivations of this plaintiff, who discovers 15 years later in fabricated allegations that she has been abused, are suspicious and driven by greed - her greed and the greed of her attorneys," he said. "There is no basis for this lawsuit.

We have no doubt that Mr Casablancas will prevail." The Elite agency, which has represented the likes of ** Naomi Campbell ** and ** Cindy Crawford**, was at the centre of a storm of controversy in 1999 when the BBC broadcast a damning exposé by undercover reporter Donal MacIntyre which accused a number of senior Elite execs of corruption and exploitation of young models. (December 12 2002, AM)

The Trump/Epstein bromance and child sex trafficking scandal continues to make headlines. But very little has been made, thus far, about Trump’s reputation regarding teen models. Turns out that Epstein wasn’t Trump’s only pedophile friend. The Guardian has discovered that Trump was closely entangled with John Casablancas who managed the Elite modeling agency and the procurement and abuse of teenage girls.

The Guardian reports, “The stories we have heard suggest that Casablancas, and some of the men in his orbit, used the (”Look of the Year”) contest to engage in sexual relationships with vulnerable young models. Some of these allegations amount to sexual harassment, abuse or exploitation of teenage girls; others are more accurately described as rape.”

