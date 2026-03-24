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“There aren’t any negotiations taking place. The Iranian side has simply communicated its conditions to [the U.S.] and even that has been done indirectly,”

NEW: A senior Iranian official tells Drop Site’s Jeremy Scahill and Murtaza Husssin: “There aren’t any negotiations taking place. The Iranian side has simply communicated its conditions to [the U.S.] and even that has been done indirectly,” adding that U.S. messages have also only been passed through intermediary countries…