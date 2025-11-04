A 79-year-old business owner in Van Nuys, CA, is slammed to the ground by ICE agents in September 2025.

The connection between Buffalo Springfield’s “For What It’s Worth” and the Constitution’s stance on standing armies is a thematic one, as the song’s lyrics, “There’s battle lines being drawn / Nobody’s right if everybody’s wrong,” and other verses, evoke the historical distrust of standing armies and the importance of civil power and individual liberties that influenced the Constitution. This distrust is reflected in the Second Amendment, which emphasizes a “well-regulated militia,” and in Article I, Section 8, Clause 12, which limits Congress’s power to fund armies for more than two years.

Historical context

Distrust of standing armies: The Framers inherited a tradition of opposing standing armies, viewing them as a threat to republican values and individual liberty.

Concerns about military power: They were concerned that standing armies could be used to oppress the populace and that the militia would fall into disuse if a standing army were present.

Rallying point: Events like the Boston Massacre fueled this distrust, making it a grievance included in the Declaration of Independence.

Constitutional provisions

Article I, Section 8, Clause 12: This clause gives Congress the power to raise armies but limits appropriations for them to a two-year term to ensure continued civilian oversight.

Second Amendment: This amendment recognizes the importance of a “well regulated militia” and the right to bear arms as a safeguard against a standing army.

Third Amendment: This amendment prohibits the quartering of soldiers in private homes without the owner’s consent in peacetime, a direct response to a British practice experienced by the colonists.

Connection to the song

The song’s lyrics, “There’s battle lines being drawn / Nobody’s right if everybody’s wrong,” can be interpreted as reflecting the historical and constitutional tension between a standing military and the rights and liberties of citizens.

The song captures the spirit of a society grappling with authority and civil unrest, a theme that was central to the debate over standing armies and a free republic during the Founding era.



LET’S NOT FORGET HE WAS A MAJOR PLAYER IN THE MURDER OF 9/11…

Dick Cheney Dead at 84—Sorry. Not sorry. Another demon bites the dust. Good riddance, and may the portal immediately be shut tight so that he/it may never reincarnate on this earth again. Nobody gets to live forever…Your demonic buddies need to get a clue…In the end of it all…God wins DUMBASS-MAY YOU BE BURNING IN HELL!

While Dick Cheney was charged with bribery in Nigeria in 2010, the charges were related to his time as CEO of Halliburton, not his vice presidency. The case involved a bribery scheme to secure a contract for a Nigerian gas plant, and although the charges were later dropped, his former company, KBR, paid a large settlement for its role. The Center for American Progress has also alleged a culture of deregulation and corruption during the Bush-Cheney administration, citing the Energy Policy Act of 2005 as an example.

Nigeria bribery case

Background: In 2010, Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency charged Dick Cheney with bribery in connection with a scheme involving his former company, Halliburton.

The bribe: The charges related to a bribery scheme involving up to $180 million allegedly paid to Nigerian officials to win a contract to build a liquefied natural gas plant.

Charges and settlement: Halliburton’s subsidiary, KBR, pleaded guilty in a U.S. court to violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and paid a $579 million fine. Nigeria later dropped its charges against Cheney after a settlement was reached.

Cheney’s defense: Cheney’s attorney stated that the U.S. Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission had investigated the matter and found no suggestion of impropriety by Cheney. (BIG SURPRISE THERE)

Other allegations

Energy Policy Act: The Center for American Progress has linked Cheney to a “culture of deregulation” and corruption, citing the Energy Policy Act of 2005, which they claim was based on his secret energy task force’s recommendations.

Deregulation and fracking: A provision in the Energy Policy Act of 2005 exempted hydraulic fracturing from the Safe Drinking Water Act, leading to concerns about groundwater contamination, as reported by the Center for American Progress.

Iraq war contracts: Halliburton, Cheney’s former company, received lucrative contracts for logistical and supply support in Iraq during the U.S. invasion, which also drew scrutiny, notes EBSCO

SOURCE: https://www.google.com/search?q=CORRUPTION+OF+DICK+CHNEY&rlz=1C1WNOO_enUS1007US1007&oq=CORRUPTION+OF+DICK+CHNEY&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUyBggAEEUYOdIBCDg2OTBqMGo3qAIAsAIA&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8