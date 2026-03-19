Global GeoPolitics

The Unlawful War Now Threatens The World

Global energy markets have entered a state of heightened volatility following Israeli strikes on Iran’s South Pars gas field, prompting retaliatory action that has sent ripple effects across the region and the world. South Pars, shared with Qatar where it is known as the North Field, is the world’s largest natural gas reserve, and targeting it represents a significant escalation. Energy infrastructure of this scale is typically treated as a red line in conflicts because its disruption has immediate and widespread economic consequences. The recent strikes highlight the risks of a regional confrontation evolving into a global energy crisis, particularly for Europe and Asia, which rely heavily on liquefied natural gas imports from the Gulf. Arab governments have reportedly expressed anger at Israel’s attack and frustration that the United States failed to prevent it, warning that the escalation could put energy infrastructure across Gulf countries at risk. Some officials view the strikes as a wake-up call, underscoring the precariousness of critical energy assets in the region…