Timothy’s Newsletter—I’m Sorry, Donald, but This Is Funny!
Pranksters filled Trump Tower’s gift shop with merchandise featuring pictures of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein with the president (The Good Liars/X)
A similar prank was recently carried out in London when activists put the same old photo of Trump and Epstein on a bus shelter near the U.S. embassy ahead of the president’s state visit to the United Kingdom in September (Leon Neal/Getty Images)
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/trump-epstein-photo-prank-tower-b2791928.html
I can’t wait until that mouth closes for good. It will have been long overdue. Photo: Bluesky
Prof. Jeffrey Sachs is a world-renowned economics professor, an advisor to political leaders around the world, a bestselling author, and a global leader in sustainable development. Prof. Sachs discusses the militarism of the declining Western hegemony and the rise of BRICS to accommodate multipolar realities.
Mary L Trump is live on Substack now: "Ask Mary Anything Within Reason"
https://substack.com/@marytrump/note/p-163889559?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=qduw1
WTF COUNTRY DO I IN AGAIN?
Donald Trump and Kristi Noem’s mass deportation regime isn’t just rhetoric anymore. It’s reality. Fueled by an obscene $75 billion cash injection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has officially transformed into the most well-funded domestic police force in U.S. history. That’s right—more money than the FBI, DEA, or even the Department of Justice. ICE just became Trump’s personal Gestapo.