Omid’s Substack

Iran Holds the Cards: How Tehran Stared Down Washington in the Strait of Hormuz and Forced a Reckoning

The events of recent months have exposed the limits of American power in the Persian Gulf in ways that few in Washington seem willing to acknowledge. What began as yet another escalation in the long-running confrontation between the United States and Iran has culminated in a stark strategic reality: Iran, not Uncle Sam, holds the decisive cards…