TRUMP...HIS ENTIRE ADMIN & CONGRESS = HAVE TURNED INTO PEDOPHILES COMMITTING TREASON AGAINST THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ...WTFU
STAY ON THE FILES
****************TREASON***************
FEAR NO EVIL
United States-Israel Intelligence Sharing Enhancement
Section 622…
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a day ago · 2 likes · 1 comment · Emanuel Pastreich
Omid’s Substack
Iran Holds the Cards: How Tehran Stared Down Washington in the Strait of Hormuz and Forced a Reckoning
The events of recent months have exposed the limits of American power in the Persian Gulf in ways that few in Washington seem willing to acknowledge. What began as yet another escalation in the long-running confrontation between the United States and Iran has culminated in a stark strategic reality: Iran, not Uncle Sam, holds the decisive cards…
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2 days ago · 7 likes · Omid Souresrafil MBBS PhD FHRS
Daniel Davis Deep Dive
Trump Just Put Israeli Aggression on Steroids ⚠️
Ana Kasparian(@AnaKasparian) lays out a stark warning: U.S. strategy in the Middle East is collapsing because Washington is enabling unchecked Israeli aggression across the region…
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2 days ago · 31 likes · 3 comments · Daniel L. Davis