Trump says it’s “no joke” that he's considering abrogating the Constitution’s 22nd Amendment by running for a third term as president.

“He is above the Law and the Constitution for the United States of America”.

Federal agents detain Michigan attorney Amir Makled on his way back from a family vacation for the supposed crime of legally representing an anti-genocide student protestor at the University of Michigan. MSNBC reports that “We're seeing a chilling effect on not just individuals and their rights, but also on the attorneys representing these individuals.”

ICE now screens immigrants’ social media posts for signs of “antisemitism,” absurdly considering any criticism of Israeli genocide and ethnic cleansing and any sympathy for Palestinians as proof of anti-Jewish bias.

“Soon it will be ALL Americans’ social media posts that will be screened for what they call antisemitism.”

Renowned economist Jeffrey Sachs has launched a scathing critique of U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East, placing the blame squarely on Washington’s alliance with Israel’s far-right leadership. Speaking at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Sachs claimed that American interference—encouraged by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu—has devastated the region. He cited covert operations like the CIA’s Timber Sycamore as catalysts behind the Syrian civil war and accused Israel of pushing for armed conflict with Iran after having allegedly promoted six previous wars.