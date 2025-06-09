Even in death, the secrets of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and his infamous private island remain tightly guarded. But in 2024, WIRED conducted an investigation uncovering the data of mobile devices belonging to almost 200 of his visitors. How strong was the data? So precise that we followed visitors’ movements to and from Epstein Island to within centimeters, tracking their countries, neighborhoods, and even buildings of origin. This is Epstein Island’s Secret Data: On The Grid.