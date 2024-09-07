https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZDUCtf9Tqgs2/?list=notifications&randomize=false

Donald Trump is one of the richest and most famous men in America, but on what foundation has his success been built?

From accusations of harassment to repeated flirtations with bankruptcy, his very public business career has been one of artifice and intrigue; a Machiavellian performance played out before the American media.

Originally produced in 1991, Donald Trump: What's the Deal? investigates the unscrupulous reality behind this most public of figures.

