Here’s How the Grift Works

Trump Media, which controls Truth Social, is raising $2.5 billion through a private placement deal involving about 50 mystery investors. What do they get?

A massive Bitcoin treasury

A stake in Trump’s new fintech arm (Truth.Fi)

Access to a digital ecosystem where Trump controls the money, the message, and the media

And don’t forget: Trump owns a meme coin ($TRUMP), a media company, and is literally writing the crypto policy of the United States.

That’s not decentralization. That’s a digital banana republic.

The Red Flags You’re Not Supposed to Notice