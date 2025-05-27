Here’s How the Grift Works
Trump Media, which controls Truth Social, is raising $2.5 billion through a private placement deal involving about 50 mystery investors. What do they get?
A massive Bitcoin treasury
A stake in Trump’s new fintech arm (Truth.Fi)
Access to a digital ecosystem where Trump controls the money, the message, and the media
And don’t forget: Trump owns a meme coin ($TRUMP), a media company, and is literally writing the crypto policy of the United States.
That’s not decentralization. That’s a digital banana republic.
The Red Flags You’re Not Supposed to Notice
Private Funding = Secret Buyers
No public disclosure. Could be foreign oligarchs. Could be MAGA megadonors. Could be your enemies.
Trump Jr. Runs the “Blind Trust”
Blind? More like blindingly obvious corruption. It’s not a trust—it’s a funnel.
Bitcoin = Deregulation Heaven
This deal dodges the SEC, neuters watchdogs, and eliminates transparency. That’s the point.
Public Office → Personal Profit
Trump sets national crypto policy that directly inflates assets he already owns. That’s a textbook emoluments clause violation.
