Sunday Joke of the Day—Chuck Keller

A priest is walking up the sidewalk when he sees a small boy on the other side of the street in his little red wagon. Suddenly, the wheels fall off the wagon. The boy stands up and screams: “Son of a bitch!”

The priest walks over and says, “My son, God doesn’t appreciate such language. If you truly believe in God and you ask humbly, HE will fix your wagon.”

The boy prays: “ God, please fix my wagon.”

Suddenly, ALL 4 wheels miraculously jump back in place and the bolts spin tight. The priest, with a shocked look on his face, says: “SON OF A BITCH!”

STORIES FROM MOTHER JONES AND ITS PARTNERS

MOTHER JONES ILLUSTRATION; BEATA ZAWRZEL/ZUMA; ZBYNEK BURIVAL

How Trump gutted America’s clean energy future

For one, it aims to eliminate the Department of Energy division that was helping companies scale novel low-carbon technologies.—SOURCE: CANARY MEDIA