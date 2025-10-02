Truthers Getting Lost in The Charlie Kirk Rabbit Hole - many truthers are getting lost in many rabbit holes, as their personal lives burn in the background. This new article is about finding balance again in our crazy world. I also talk a little bit about Trump’s recent announcement of teaming up with Pfizer, to poison more Americans. Click here.

Brand-New Walk and Talk - Where I Also Warn About Keeping the Proper Balance Between “Personal Life Maintenance“ and Truth Telling - yes, seek the truth but also keep making forward headway in your own life as well. Click here to watch and listen. A good rant.

Everything That’s Happening Today Is An Open Attack on GOD - I didn’t realize this before it was explained to me by author Paul Leendertse. That talk with Paul blew my mind wide open. I explain this concept in detail, inside this new podcast interview with Nathan Francis. I also explain the ancient owners of each commonwealth country. Click here. You can also listen on Spotify by clicking here.

The Real Statistics of Canada’s Controlled Demolition - some of the real statistics are right here and they are something all Canadians need to see. Click here to watch.

Come Work With Me LIVE Starting Oct 25th and Get Your Full Live Makeover Underway - do amazing things in 2026. Click here to join us. 25 days to our first class.