Donald Trump’s unpopularity is a basic fact, but somehow, Trump has taken his unpopularity to new heights.

Trump's Approval Rating Has Been Completely Obliterated

New polling from Pew Research shows that Trump's approval rating is 22 points underwater, and he has a net negative rating with every age group and ethnicity polled.

Jason Easley

