TRUMP THE TYRANNICAL CHUMP
Peter Boghossian
Is Trump Tearing the U.S. Apart?
I spoke with US commentator and author David Pakman, host of the wildly popular progressive YouTube channel, The David Pakman Show. David just published a new book, The Echo Machine: How Right-Wing Extremism Created a Post-Truth America. It’s extraordinarily rare for a left-leaning figure to accept my invitation to come on the show and have a conversati…
Read more
6 hours ago · 4 likes · 3 comments · Peter Boghossian
MAGA Voters Freaking Out After Republicans Slash MEDICAID, MEDICARE And SNAP
The UnPopulist
The Supreme Court Should Resist Handing Sweeping Removal Powers to this President in the Name of Constitutional Purity
The Trump administration’s push to roll back limits on the president’s “removal power” did not come out of nowhere. Its effort to fire principal officers at the Federal Trade Commission, the National Labor Relations Board, and beyond has a long pedigree in the sane, buttoned-down wing of the conservative legal movement…
Read more
13 minutes ago · 7 likes · Corbin K. Barthold