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Really American
BREAKING: Vance Admits Guilt on Epstein as Trump White House Panics
Good evening, this is Really American. It is Wednesday, July 15, 2026. Trump’s own vice president just pleaded guilty on his behalf…
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2 hours ago · 28 likes · 3 comments · Really American
The David Pakman Show
White House escalating on all fronts
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2 hours ago · 28 likes · 1 comment
Omid’s Substack
Trump’s Seat-of-the-Pants Follies: From Unconstitutional Tariffs to the 20% Hormuz Cargo Toll Fiasco — How Impulse, Hubris, and Legal Defiance Turned America into the World’s Laughingstock
By Omid Souresrafil…
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a day ago · 10 likes · 3 comments · Omid Souresrafil MBBS PhD FHRS
Erfan Media
BREAKING: Republican Pastor Sex Abuse Allegations Span Decades
Republican Les Hughey spent decades as a trusted religious leader in Arizona and California. He ran youth groups. He founded a church. He built a following…
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2 hours ago · 17 likes · Craig Wood