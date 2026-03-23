Essay X²

The Speech That History Will Remember as the Breakpoint in the Trump-Epstein-Russia Scandal

Ten days ago, I argued that Senator Sheldon Whitehouse’s March 5 Senate floor speech had the potential to break the dam in the Trump-Epstein-Russia story. At the time, the importance of the speech was not that it produced one magical revelation. Its force came from something else. It gathered fragments that American political c…