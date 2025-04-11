Misinformation, Disinformation and Subterfuge

Trump Manipulated Stocks, Breaks Immigration Promises

Stock manipulation is what Trump is good at historically, so naturally when he allegedly made his pals richer, people are going to ask how and who. Thankfully, Trump has no filter, and just as he did after Musk stole him the Presidency via messing with tabulations, Don went out and noted how much each of his pals made that day…