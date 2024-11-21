This Interviewer talking to Catherine Austin Fitts Is So Pathetic—-Please Please Don’t Tell Me Trump Is A Bad Guy!!! https://www.bitchute.com/video/QZeoW9qTTSS1

The World is Frozen in Anticipation of Moscow's Harsh Response after U.S. Missiles Struck RUSSIA—https://www.bitchute.com/video/T3q81yQrUFjx

The Freedom Articles

To understand the NWO conspiracy, you need to understand the basics of human psychology. See how Trump has been painted as an anti-establishment savior of the common American, fulfilling the role of rescuer in the drama triangle.

Trump, Hopium & the Savior-Rescuer in the Drama Triangle – Part 1 – Video https://rumble.com/v5pi9gw-trump-hopium-and-the-savior-rescuer-in-the-drama-triangle-part-1-video-160.html

Trump, Hopium & the Savior-Rescuer in the Drama Triangle – Part 2 - Video https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z1ummv88kIuK

