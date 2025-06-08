TRUMP THE PEDOPHILE...WOMANIZING...POWER TRIPPING...GOD COMPLEX CHUMP
PEOPLE ALL OVER THE WORLD HAVE HAD IT !
DID YOU PEOPLE REALLY THINK THIS COULDN’T HAPPEN HERE??? WTFU…IT’S US AGAINST THE SATANIC DRIVEN USA INC. THE PRIVATE FOR PROFIT FOREIGN OWNED & CONTROLLED CORPORATION!! THIS IS NOT OUR GOVERNMENT…TRUMP IS NOT A PRESIDENT..HE IS THE CEO OF THE CORPORATION! WTFU ALREADY!! THEY ARE ONLY GETTING STARTED! THIS IS NOT ABOUT REPUBLICANS NOR DEMOCRATS…JUST PISSED OFF AMERICANS! WE ARE OCCUPIED BY THE USA INC. TRUMP IS ONE OF THEM…DON’T YOU GET IT YET? STOP DEBATING THIS SHIT AND START UNITING…
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.
WHY ARE WE STILL DEBATING THIS BULLSHIT TYRANNY ???????
Cock sucking Epstein in Tel Aviv
This country is divided on so many subjects it is very difficult ever seeing it becoming united on any matter and beside that, people are more concerned about FB posts, 'likes' and Draft Kings and the NFL; fiddling on their cell phone etc. ; all things to dumb them down. Perhaps the great American experiment has ran it's course.