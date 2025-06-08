Dobbs "After all my years as a journalist...."

(Dobbs) Retaliation, Pure And Simple

Not for the first time, and not likely for the last time, we have seen again this week the true colors of Donald J. Trump. They’re not pretty. They’re not red-white-and-blue. They are the colors of a man whose decisions are governed by who flatters him and who fights him. They are the colors of a man who puts conceit before country…