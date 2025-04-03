Thursday 3rd April 2025

Dot-Connector: Ep160: What do They REALLY Want with Greenland - Free Version

This week in David dives into the unfolding story surrounding the desire for US control over the Island of Greenland. The Trump administration have this week refused to rule-out the use of military force and state publicly that they ‘will own the island’.

Also, on this week’s episode –

US Bombing Campaign in Somalia and Yemen.

What’s the connection to South Africa of so many Trump insiders?

US threats to strike Iran.

Global trade war kicks off leaving many questioning its implications.

