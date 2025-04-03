Scrapping The First Amendment at the Behest of a Foreign Power
Thursday 3rd April 2025
Dot-Connector: Ep160: What do They REALLY Want with Greenland - Free Version
This week in David dives into the unfolding story surrounding the desire for US control over the Island of Greenland. The Trump administration have this week refused to rule-out the use of military force and state publicly that they ‘will own the island’.
Also, on this week’s episode –
US Bombing Campaign in Somalia and Yemen.
What’s the connection to South Africa of so many Trump insiders?
US threats to strike Iran.
Global trade war kicks off leaving many questioning its implications.
You reside inside of a Strategic Hamlet electronic corridor perimeter Hunger Game. https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/geneva-switzerland-centralized-command
You are enveloped by FSD full-spectrum-dominant & ubiquitous 7G MESH:
SMART METERS (Energy compliance)
Ring Cameras (Ultrasound)
LED Light Emitting Diodes (Photonics)
MRI EMF 6G Terahertz Pave Paws radiation
7G SMART DUST, aka: wireless sensor networks, aka MEMs & MINOs.
Drones over your home
Military Contracted Jets above your head
Techno-enslavement, 7G MESH Net-Centric Warfare (SMART DUST) Pt 1 & 2: https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/techno-enslavement-7g-mesh-net-centric
SWISS Bank funded Hunger Game hamlets & villages. The Primal Forces of Nature (the natural order of things today): https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/the-primal-forces-of-nature-the-natural
United Nations Agenda 2030 FEMA detention processing centers labeled as: https://sdgs.un.org/sites/default/files/publications/21252030%20Agenda%20for%20Sustainable%20Development%20web.pdf
Resilient cities
SMART Cities
TRUMP Freedom Cities
Kamala Liberty Cities
Cognitive Cities
C-40 Compliant Cities
15-Minute Cities
California Forever Cities
Strategic Hamlet Program (SHP)
Fascist Colonialism subjugation
Human Husbandry