TRUMP THE NARCISSISTIC CHUMP WHO WANTED PEACE IN THE WORLD...
YEAH...OKAY
Michael's Curious World.
INSIDE TRUMP'S DARK MIND
Photo: Bluesky…
Read more
15 days ago · 2 likes · 1 comment · Michael's Curious World.
Uncensored
UKRAINE is a 33rd DEGREE CHESS GAME
I am sure you have all seen the train-wreck press conference in the Oval office between Trump and Zelensky, but if you missed it (because you actually have a life) here it is…
Read more
15 days ago · 24 likes · 65 comments · Frances Leader
Ephektikoi - Guerrilla Epistemologist
Trump’s Ukraine 'Peace' Trap EXPOSED: Putin & China CRUSH His Plan w/ Ben Norton
Read more
16 days ago · 1 like · Mike Zimmer
That should be SATANyahu holding the leash😉!
I mean Benzion Mileikowsky🤥…